'Netanyahu waited until the eleventh hour to solve problems'

Yisrael Beytenu's Oded Forer says his party wants right-wing government - but with 'clear lines.'

Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer on Monday told 103FM Radio that "Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was asked to form a government, but pushed the problem off to the eleventh hour."

"The haredi parties want to insert quotas and goals into the government's decision to draft haredim, instead of it being a static section in the law. That way you can pass an envelope among government ministers and change the decision without bringing it up for discussion," he explained.

Regarding whether his party would work with the Blue and White party to form a government, Forer said, "We don't want a government led by [Blue and White leader] Benny Gantz. At the end of the day we want a right-wing government - it just needs to have clear lines."

On whether outgoing Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked might join his party, Forer said, "[Avigdor] Liberman has a good relationship with a lot of people, and he has met with Ayelet Shaked."

If the Likud proposes dissolving the Knesset, Yisrael Beytenu will support it.