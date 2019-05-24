Liberman: It looks like Israel will be facing new elections

'I said explicitly that we wouldn't compromise on the draft law. They should've listened to me but they preferred to act condescendingly.'

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman spoke about the coalition negotiations on Friday morning on Channel 13 News.

"We won't recommend any other candidate and therefore Israel will apparently be facing new elections. There's no other choice but to turn to the voters once again," Liberman said.

"The Likud conducted the negotiations in a pathetic and weak way. They haven't yet signed on any agreement. I said explicitly that we wouldn't compromise on the draft law. They should have listened to me but they preferred to act condescendingly."

Following the meeting between the prime minister and the chairmen of the parties on Thursday night, Netanyahu decided to form a minority government of 60 MKs, despite the fact that there is no precedent for such a government in the Knesset.

The Likud said in a statement issued after the meeting that "the heads of the factions unanimously decided that a right-wing government should be established without delay which will work for the benefit of all Israeli citizens. The factions unanimously decided that the candidate for prime minister is Likud chairman Binyamin Netanyahu, as they promised their voters in the election campaign and as they recommended to President Rivlin. The heads of the factions call on Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman to fulfill his commitment to his voters and join the right-wing government without delay - and not to lend his hand to the establishment of a leftist government."

Yisrael Beytenu responded to the announcement, saying, "Immediately after the elections, the Yisrael Beytenu party recommended Binyamin Netanyahu to President Rivlin as the candidate to form a government. All that is needed in order to form a right-wing government is to demand that the haredi parties remove their objection to the draft law as it was agreed upon in the previous Knesset, and as it passed in its first reading with the support of the Likud and the rest of the coalition."

"The moment the haredi parties withdraw their opposition to this law, contrary to previous agreements, a new government will be formed. A 60-member government is not a right-wing government, but a haredi government which instead of preserving the State of Israel as a Jewish state, will turn it into a state run by Jewish law. Therefore, we will firmly oppose the 60-member government."