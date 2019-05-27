Shaked won't run with Liberman

Outgoing Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) on Monday denied rumors that she plans to run with MK Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party.

Speaking at a lawyers' conference, Shaked said, "I thought this would be my parting speech, and that I would leave the Justice Ministry next week. But politics has its own rules and we can't know what will happen by Wednesday. What I can say is that yesterday's rumors about me are incorrect."

On Sunday, Liberman promised to vote to dissolve the Knesset, adding, "I'll be happy to run together with Ayelet Shaked in the next elections."

A source in Yisrael Beytenu told News 13 that the meeting between Shaked and Liberman was one of the reasons Liberman does not fear new elections. Rumors claimed the the source was implying that Liberman and Shaked would run in a joint list.

Sources close to Shaked said she and Liberman have been very friendly for a long time, and that they met privately several times in the past. However, they also said Shaked is interested in joining the leading Likud party.