Agudat Yisrael approves Netanyahu compromise

Haredi faction overwhelmingly approves PM-proposed outline for draft law, but Liberman remains adamant not one detail can be changed.

The Agudat Yisrael Rabbinical Council, which met in Jerusalem, decided Sunday afternoon to accept Prime Minister Netanyahu's outline for the draft law according to which the recruitment targets will be subject to the government's decisions and will not be determined by law.

Rabbi Yaakov Walzer, the council's secretary, worked with a number of Hasidic leaders to secure the adoption of the compromise, which was approved by an overwhelming majority of the council.

However, Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman continues to maintain his position that not one detail can be changed from the previous version of the draft law.

In response to the deadlock, the Likud party ordered all of its MKs to attend a vote tomorrow afternoon to dissolve the Knesset.

"Hello everyone, Please be at tomorrow at 16:00 in the plenum to vote on the Knesset Dispersion Law. Attendance is mandatory. There are no excuses and no absences. Please confirm!" the message sent to the faction said.

The message appears to signal the end of negotiations to form a new coalition following last month's Knesset elections.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has spent the last few hours meeting with party leaders who recommended that the president give the task of forming the government to the incumbent prime minister. Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman has refused to attend the meeting and says his positions are known.

"I am now making my last ditch effort to form a right-wing government and to prevent unnecessary elections. I gave the partners a proposal for a solution. It is based on the principles set by the army and on the data that the army established - there is no reason to postpone it," Netanyahu said this afternoon.

"I'm going to invite all party leaders tonight, I want to talk to them and try together to prevent unnecessary elections," added the prime minister.