Liberman: I'm happy to run with Shaked in the next elections

Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Liberman says he will vote for the dissolution of the Knesset and will be happy to join with Ayelet Shaked.

Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman spoke about the crisis in forming the new government and made it clear that he would vote on Monday in favor of the bill to dissolve the Knesset and go to elections.

"I'll vote tomorrow for the dissolution of the Knesset and new elections and I'll be happy to run together with Ayelet Shaked in the next elections," Liberman said.

Shaked refrained from responding to Liberman's remarks, and Lieberman didn't elaborate on whether the two were planning a political partnership in the future.

Earlier, Lieberman rejected the compromise proposed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu regarding the draft law which was approved by Agudat Yisrael. "Tonight's invitations to personal meetings with the prime minister, as well as a message from the Council of Torah Sages ten minutes before the evening news, are two sides of one move aimed at putting pressure on Liberman," Yisrael Beyteinu said.

"The purpose of the move is to place the blame on Liberman and Yisrael Beyteinu for the new elections to the Knesset," the party added. "The truth is that all the blame for repeat elections is on the Likud and its leader. After a failed attempt to form a government under optimal conditions, we would expect the prime minister to put pressure on the haredi parties and the rabbis behind them."

"In any case, our proposal is on the table. We published it publicly and we don't intend to give up our principled position," emphasized Yisrael Beyteinu.