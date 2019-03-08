Gaza rocket explodes in southern Israel

Rocket from Gaza explodes in open area in Eshkol Regional Council. No injuries or damages reported.

Incoming rocket sirens were heard in the Gaza envelope on Friday evening, as terrorists from Gaza fired a rocket toward southern Israel.

The projectile exploded in an open area in the Eshkol Regional Council. There were no reports of injuries or damages.

The IDF confirmed that a launch had been identified from Gaza, causing rocket sirens to go off.

On Wednesday evening, a rocket was fired at the Gaza envelope communities and was intercepted by the Iron Dome system, without causing damage.

This was the first time that a rocket had been fired at the area after three months of relative calm.

In retaliation, Israeli warplanes and military aircraft attacked a number of terrorist targets in a military compound belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip.

Also on Friday, two Arabs infiltrated from Gaza into Israeli territory in the afternoon.

Large forces of the IDF and the police were deployed to the Gaza envelope region and began searches. Several minutes later, the two suspects were caught and taken for questioning by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

A search of the area and of the suspects’ clothing revealed a grenade and a knife.

On Friday morning, Israeli security forces captured two Gaza Arabs attempting to infiltrate into Israel.

The two terrorists were nabbed near the Israeli security fence along the border with southern Gaza.

According to the IDF, the two terrorists were carrying three knives on their persons at the time of their capture. The pair were taken into custody and transferred for interrogation.

