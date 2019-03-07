IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

Israeli warplanes and military aircraft attack Hamas military compound in retaliation for firing of explosive balloons and rockets.

Israeli warplanes and military aircraft on Wednesday night attacked a number of terrorist targets in a military compound belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The attack was carried out in response to the launching of explosive balloons and a rocket from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on Wednesday evening.

"The IDF views with great severity any attempt to harm Israeli citizens and will continue to act firmly against these terrorist acts. The Hamas terrorist organization bears responsibility for everything that is going on in and out of the Gaza Strip,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s statement.

On Wednesday evening, a rocket was fired at the Gaza envelope communities and was intercepted by the Iron Dome system, without causing damage.

This was the first time that a rocket had been fired at the area after three months of relative calm.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit updated that sirens sounded in the Eshkol Regional Council after a projectile was launched from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory.

It added that an aerial defense system was activated following the launch.

Earlier, five Palestinian Arabs were reportedly injured in clashes with IDF soldiers on the security fence. Throughout the evening, hundreds of Palestinian Arabs rioted near the fence and tried to provoke soldiers.