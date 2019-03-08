Armed Gazans nabbed while infiltrating into Israel

IDF captures two armed Gaza Arabs on border attempting to infiltrate into Israeli territory.

Israeli security forces captured two Gaza Arabs attempting to infiltrate into Israel Friday morning.

The two terrorists were nabbed near the Israeli security fence along the border with southern Gaza.

According to the IDF, the two terrorists were carrying three knives on their persons at the time of their capture.

The pair were taken into custody and transferred for interrogation.

The Israeli military has increased security along the Gaza front, following calls by the Hamas terror organization which rules Gaza to escalate tensions with Israel.

Israeli security forces are also preparing for possible riots in Jerusalem, amid growing tensions on the Temple Mount, after Islamic officials called to forcibly reopen the Golden Gate annex of the Temple Mount and keep it open, despite a police order forbidding entry to the area.

Israel ordered the Golden Gate area closed in 2003, after it was found that the space was being used for terrorist activities.