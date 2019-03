Report: IDF attacks Gaza Arab reports say IDF attacking Gaza Strip, after Iron Dome shoots down two rockets launched from Gaza. Tal Polon,

Eddy Israel, Flash 90 Iron Dome (file) Sirens were sounded Wednesday evening in the Eshkol Regional Council near the Gaza Strip. Initial reports said the Iron Dome defense system shot down two rockets launched from Gaza. According to Arab reports, the IDF is attacking Gaza with tanks in response to the rockets.

More Arutz Sheva videos:



