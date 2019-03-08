Two Arabs caught after crossing Gaza border

Security forces capture two suspects who crossed Gaza border fence. They were transferred to the Shin Bet.

Two Arabs infiltrated from Gaza into Israeli territory on Friday afternoon.

Large forces of the IDF and the police were deployed to the Gaza envelope region and began searches. Several minutes later, the two suspects were caught and taken for questioning by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

The two Arabs were captured hundreds of meters from one of the kibbutzim in the Gaza envelope.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli security forces captured two Gaza Arabs attempting to infiltrate into Israel.

The two terrorists were nabbed near the Israeli security fence along the border with southern Gaza.

According to the IDF, the two terrorists were carrying three knives on their persons at the time of their capture. The pair were taken into custody and transferred for interrogation.