State Department: We stand with Israel

State Department condemns Hamas rocket attacks on Israel, reaffirms Israel’s right to defend itself.

The US State Department on Monday condemned the Hamas terrorist group as Gaza terrorists fired hundreds of rockets toward southern Israel, and reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself.

“We are aware of reports of ongoing rocket and mortar attacks from Gaza against targets in Israel,” a State Department official told the JNS news website.

“We condemn these attacks and call for their immediate halt. We stand with Israel as it defends itself against these attacks,” the official added.

Gaza terrorists fired more than 300 rockets and mortars toward southern Israel on Friday. In one attack, a 40-year-old man was killed when a Gaza rocket hit a residential building in the city of Ashkelon.

It was the second time that a rocket had hit a building in Ashkelon. In the first attack, one person was lightly injured.

In retaliation, IDF fighter jets, attack helicopters, aircraft and tanks targeted over 70 Hamas and Islamic Jihad military targets throughout Gaza.

One of the targets was the building of the Al-Aqsa TV Broadcasting Station, located in the center of Gaza City.

In addition, IDF fighter jets struck Hamas' military intelligence headquarters. The high rise building is located in the Al-Farqan neighborhood of the northern Gaza Strip and serves Hamas' intelligence operatives for intelligence gathering against the State of Israel.

Earlier on Monday, US Special envoy Jason Greenblatt issued a scathing condemnation of the Hamas terrorist organization after its terrorists launched hundreds of rockets at Israel.

"Terrorists in Gaza are again attacking Israel with tools of war. These rocket & mortar attacks on Israeli towns must be condemned by all. Israel is forced once again into military action to defend its citizens. We stand with Israel as it defends itself against these attacks," Greenblatt wrote.

"Hamas’ activities continue to prove they don’t really care about the Palestinians of Gaza & their only interest is to use them for political purposes. Even Palestinian lives seem not to matter to Hamas," he added.

"The world has grown tired of Hamas’ violence and the violence of other bad actors in Gaza. This violence prevents any real help for the people of Gaza."