Watch: IDF strike on the building of Hamas' television network

IAF fighter jets on Monday evening targeted the building of the Al-Aqsa TV Broadcasting Station, located in the center of Gaza City.

The defense establishment noted that the broadcasting station is owned and operated by Hamas. It contributes to Hamas' military actions, including by providing operational messaging to militants, directing and explicitly calling for terror activities against Israel, and providing guidance on how to carry out such terror activities.

“The TV channel broadcasts violent propaganda against the State of Israel and its civilians, and provides detail on methods and instructions how to carry out attacks against civilians and IDF soldiers, how to obtain weapons and how to disrupt the IDF's activities to locate terrorists,” said the IDF.