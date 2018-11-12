Direct hit on Ashkelon house

1 injured in barrage on Ashkelon as 300 rockets fired at Israel in largest rocket attack since 2014 conflict.





A rocket directly struck a private home during a barrage on the southern city of Ashkelon Monday. One person was lightly hurt in the strike.

Earlier in the evening, a major fire broke out in Sderot after a rocket struck a gas canister. Eleven people were injured following a number of rocket strikes, including four people who were injured by shrapnel.

Earlier, a house in Ashkelon was hit by a rocket, in addition to the house in Netivot that was hit. Another building was damaged in Netivot.

The rocket launches began Monday afternoon and have continued into the evening with no signs of stopping. According to the IDF, over 300 rockets have been launched at Israel Monday, the largest number of rocket attacks in a single day since Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

The Iron Dome missile defense system has intercepted more than 60 rockets and prevent more severe damage to property and life.

Two Israeli Air Force aircraft fired warning missiles in preparation for a bomb attack on the television station of Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV station, and its broadcasts were stopped. Hamas's radio station was also attacked.

Earlier, Hamas welcomed the escalation and said that "the unified resistance response is a message that it will not allow a change in the rules of the confrontation, and that the response will not be limited in terms of geographical scope if Israel expands its aggression."

The IDF Spokesman said that in recent hours, IDF planes, helicopters, tanks and aircraft attacked more than 70 terrorist targets belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad throughout the Gaza Strip. Among the targets attacked were an attack tunnel at the Tafah level, four military compounds in Rafah and Deir al-Balah, and a Hamas observation post in Jabalya.

Jihad targets were also attacked, including two terrorist terrorist attacks in Rafah, a weapons production site in Rafah, four military compounds in Nazareth, Rafah and Beit Lahiya, a rocket launching site in Jabalya

Soroka Medical Center is fighting to save the life of a 19-year-old soldier who was seriously injured by a Kornet anti-tank missile on a bus.