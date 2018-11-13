IDF strikes Hamas' intelligence headquarters

IDF fighter jets strike Hamas' military intelligence headquarters in the Al-Farqan neighborhood of the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF continues its wide-scale attack against military targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

On Monday night, IDF fighter jets struck Hamas' military intelligence headquarters. The high rise building is located in the Al-Farqan neighborhood of the northern Gaza Strip and serves Hamas' intelligence operatives for intelligence gathering against the State of Israel.

The building that was struck is a key strategic terror target- Hamas' military intelligence unit operated from this building, which is located in the center of a populated area and adjacent to a school. The military intelligence unit gathers information and conducts research, while providing the senior officials of Hamas' military wing with updated intelligence assessments.

“The IDF is determined to continue protecting Israeli civilians and is prepared for a wide variety of scenarios. Hamas is responsible for all events that transpire in the Gaza Strip and emanate from it and will bear the consequences for the terror it seeks to inflict upon Israeli civilians,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit in a statement.





Loading....





Since Monday afternoon, Hamas terrorists have fired more than 300 rockets at the Gaza envelope communities, Sderot, Ashkelon, Netivot and Be'er Sheva.

In one incident, an IDF soldier was seriously injured by an anti-tank missile that was fired by terrorists at a bus in the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council.

On Monday night, a 60-year-old woman suffered critical injuries when a rocket from Gaza hit a residential building in Ashkelon.

In retaliation for the rocket attacks, IDF fighter jets, attack helicopters, aircraft and tanks targeted over 70 Hamas and Islamic Jihad military targets throughout Gaza.

One of the targets was the building of the Al-Aqsa TV Broadcasting Station, located in the center of Gaza City.