Woman critically injured as rocket hits Ashkelon home

Ten people were injured on Monday night when a rocket fired by Gaza terrorists hit a residential building in Ashkelon.

Among the victims is a 60-year-old woman who was in critical condition and a man who suffered moderate injuries.

The remaining victims were lightly injured. Magen David Adom paramedics provided them with medical treatment and evacuated them to the Barzilai Hospital.

MDA paramedic Eyal Chen said, "After the rocket landed, we searched the area, the fire department broke into one apartment which was locked and there we found a 60-year-old woman, unconscious with blast wounds and multiple injuries. We provided medical treatment including ventilation and evacuated her to Barzilai Medical Center in critical but stable condition.”

“The MDA EMTs and paramedics who were with us at the scene provided medical treatment to an additional 6 injured from shrapnel and smoke inhalation due to a fire which broke out in the courtyard of the building and to an additional 3 suffering from stress symptoms. All the injured were evacuated to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon," he added.

Since Monday afternoon, Hamas terrorists have fired more than 300 rockets at the Gaza envelope communities, Sderot, Ashkelon, Netivot and Be'er Sheva.

In one incident, an IDF soldier was seriously injured by an anti-tank missile that was fired by terrorists at a bus in the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council.

Following the escalation, the Home Front Command announced that schools will be closed on Tuesday in the Central Negev, Lachish and Gaza envelope. Classes were also canceled in Be'er Sheva and Ashdod.

In the wake of the security situation, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri decided to postpone the runoff for the head of the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.