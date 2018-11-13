UN chief urges 'maximum restraint' following Gaza escalation

Antonio Guterres urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint after Gaza terrorists fire hundreds of rockets into southern Israel.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged all sides to exercise maximum restraint after Gaza terrorists fired hundreds of rockets into southern Israel.

“He urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint. The United Nations Special Coordinator, Nickolay Mladenov, is working closely with Egypt and all concerned parties to restore calm,” said Guterres’ spokesman, Farhan Haq, in a statement quoted by Reuters.

Gaza terrorists fired at least 300 rockets at southern Israel starting on Monday afternoon. One rocket hit a home in the city of Ashkelon at around midnight, killing one man and critically injuring a woman.

In retaliation, IDF fighter jets, attack helicopters, aircraft and tanks targeted over 70 Hamas and Islamic Jihad military targets throughout Gaza.

One of the targets was the building of the Al-Aqsa TV Broadcasting Station, located in the center of Gaza City.

In addition, IDF fighter jets struck Hamas' military intelligence headquarters. The high rise building is located in the Al-Farqan neighborhood of the northern Gaza Strip and serves Hamas' intelligence operatives for intelligence gathering against the State of Israel.

Guterres’ statement came after Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, appealed to the Security Council to condemn the firing of hundreds of rockets from Gaza at Israel.

In a letter to the Council's members, the ambassador noted that "after a day of rocket barrages, there is no room for any other definition of Hamas except that of terrorist organization. To the world it presents its civilians as victims, but then uses them as human shields."

Danon added that "Israel cooperated with all international bodies, including the UN, but the aggressive escalation from Gaza indicates that there are elements pushing for another round of violence that will cause destruction and losses within the Gaza Strip."