Danon: Act against Hamas before it is too late

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, on Monday night appealed to the Security Council to condemn the firing of hundreds of rockets from Gaza at Israel.

In a letter to the Council's members, the ambassador noted that "after a day of rocket barrages, there is no room for any other definition of Hamas except that of terrorist organization. To the world it presents its civilians as victims, but then uses them as human shields."

Danon added that "Israel cooperated with all international bodies, including the UN, but the aggressive escalation from Gaza indicates that there are elements pushing for another round of violence that will cause destruction and losses within the Gaza Strip."

His letter came after Gaza terrorists fired at least 400 rockets at southern Israel. One rocket hit a home in the city of Ashkelon at around midnight on Monday, killing one man and critically injuring a woman in her 60s.

Earlier on Monday evening, a rocket directly struck a private home in Ashkelon. One person was lightly injured.

In another incident, a major fire broke out in Sderot after a rocket struck a gas canister. Eleven people were injured following a number of rocket strikes, including four people who were injured by shrapnel.

The barrage began when Hamas terrorists fired an anti-tank missile towards a bus in the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council. One soldier was seriously injured in the attack.