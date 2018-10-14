Hamas: Peace will not come with a diplomatic price tag

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the terror organization is interested in reaching a peace deal with Israel, but only if Hamas in a place of strength and do not have to compromise diplomatically.

In an Istanbul speech, Haniyeh said, "We are working with several parties, including Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations, in order to reach understandings which will allow us to achieve calm with Israel, in exchange for an end to the siege on Gaza."

"Any [agreement]...is intended to end the siege on Gaza. It will not come with a diplomatic price tag, it will not be part of the 'deal of the century,' and it will not come at the expense of the unity between the West Bank and Gaza."

Haniyeh also called for the Arab and Islamic nation to strengthen the "Palestinian nation's" stance and protect their "national rights."

Hamas, he emphasized, will not agree to the "deal of the century," and the organization's strategy includes fighting the "occupation" in every way and encouraging the "Palestinian community" worldwide to take action.

The "deal of the century" refers to US President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan, which both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA) have announced their refusal to accept. Meanwhile, Egyptian efforts to broker peace between Hamas and PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party have met with failure, as the rift between the two groups continues to widen.