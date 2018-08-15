PA source: Abbas is disrupting Gaza peace agreement

Egypt no longer focusing on achieving long-term peace between Hamas, Palestinian Authority, source says.

A senior Palestinian Authority (PA) source told Hadashot Kan that PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is succeeding in his quest to disrupt the Egyptian efforts to broker a peace agreement with Gaza's ruling Hamas.

According to the senior official, Egypt understands the situation, and has therefore put aside the attempt to broker a long-term agreement between Hamas and the PA, instead focusing its efforts on renewing the understandings reached after 2014's Operation Protective Edge.

He added that the PA opposes creating a seaport in Cyprus, and insists it be built in Gaza, and supervised by PA officials.

Hamas and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction have been at odds since 2007, when Hamas violently took control of Gaza in a bloody coup.

A unity government between Hamas and Fatah collapsed in 2015 when Abbas decided to dissolve it amid a deepening rift between the sides.

In October 2017, Hamas and the PA signed a reconciliation agreement in Cairo, under which the PA was to resume full control of Gaza by December 1. However, the deal never completely implemented due what was described as “obstacles.”

