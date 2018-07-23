Abbas spokesman: We thwarted the 'Deal of the Century'

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, says that the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the leadership’s commitment to national constants have led to the thwarting of the United States’ “Deal of the Century”, as the U.S. regional peace efforts have come to be known.

He claimed that if the deal had succeeded, it would have become a regional deal affecting all the peoples and countries of this region.

Abu Rudeineh, who was quoted by the PA news agency Wafa, made his claim in a statement on Saturday.

“The region is now at a crossroads to decide the fate of principle issues that affect the higher interests of its peoples, which some parties may jeopardize by creating a clear break up of nationalist position,” he said.

Therefore, he added, “they have to stick together for the national interest to prevent the transformation of the Deal of the Century, which has slowed down but did not end, into a regional deal whose consequences cannot be predicted.”

Abu Rudeineh warned those who are ready to interact with these plans that they will undermine the sovereignty and independence of some countries and the existence of parties and movement, which will eventually have some dire consequences.

“The commitment of the Palestinian leadership to the Palestinian and Arab choices and to our national principles will keep the hope of a nation that is still suffering and burning as a result of its lack of understanding and awareness of what has been planned for it for many years,” he stated, according to Wafa.

“The tension in the region and the prevailing chaos are a natural result of not solving the Palestinian issue. As long as Jerusalem is burning, the Arab world will continue to burn, which is contrary to the necessities of regional security,” warned Abu Rudeineh.

“It is necessary now is to restore the national spirit in the face of the sudden repercussions that the region may be exposed to, especially the U.S. blatant bias towards Israel and the imbalance of power. All these have created heavy burdens that we must all bear and confront in order to reach safety and provide a better future for the region and its peoples,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace initiative for Israel and the PA has been rejected by the PA, whose officials claim it was coordinated with Israel.

Abbas has refused to consider the Trump administration an honest broker for peace negotiations with Israel since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last December.

Hundreds of Palestinian Arabs recently rallied in Ramallah to express their support for Abbas’ rejection of the U.S. administration’s peace efforts.