Rift between PA and Hamas increasing

Hamas says Abbas has no right to represent Palestinian people, blames PA leader for Trump's 'deal of the century'.

The Hamas terror organization denounced Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, saying the PA leader has no right to represent the Palestinian Arab people, amid a deepening of the rift between the two factions.

During a conference on Gaza, senior Hamas official Mahmoud al-Zahar called Abbas responsible for all the "crimes" committed against the Palestinians in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip.

Zahar added that the Beilin-Abu Mazen [Mahmoud Abbas] Agreement calling for a Palestinian State was "a national and historic crime against the Palestinian problem" and said that this document led President Donald Trump's quest for "the deal of the century".

Zahar called for activating the "struggle" in the West Bank and Jerusalem, making it clear that the Beilin-Abu Mazen Agreement and President Trump's push for Arab-Israeli peace

Zahar also advocated sending a letter from the Palestinian communities around the world to international organizations in order to remove the legitimacy from the Palestinian Authority.

The rift between the feuding Arab factions is the result of sanctions on Gaza imposed by Abbas, whose Fatah movement has been at odds for years with Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers.

Abbas is trying to pressure Gaza's Hamas rulers to return control of Gaza to his Fatah movement, most notably by cutting payment for electricity supplies to Gaza through Israel.

Abbas has refused moves to improve the electricity supply in Gaza unless there is progress in the PA-Hamas reconciliation talks.

Hamas and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction have been at odds since 2007, when Hamas violently took control of Gaza in a bloody coup.

A unity government between Hamas and Fatah collapsed in 2015 when Abbas decided to dissolve it amid a deepening rift between the sides.

In October 2017, Hamas and the PA signed a reconciliation agreement in Cairo, under which the PA was to resume full control of Gaza by December 1. However, the deal never completely implemented due what was described as “obstacles.”