Hamas official: We will never accept 'Deal of the Century'

Hamas official Talal Nassar stresses the organization will never Trump's peace proposal "even if we are turned into ashes."

Hamas official Talal Nassar recently stressed that his organization would never accept U.S. President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century", the name given to Trump’s peace efforts, "even if we are turned into ashes and the entire Palestinian people is buried underground."

He stressed that Palestinian “resistance” was "fully prepared" for a confrontation.

Nasser spoke on the Turkish Channel 9 on July 15. His comments were translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

"If the occupation attacks [Gaza], it will see something it never expected. Let me remind the viewers that the Palestinian resistance is fully prepared – not 90% or 95% prepared, but fully prepared, Allah willing,” he warned.

“How great is the difference between the forces of resistance, and the tyrannical forces of occupation. How great is the difference between their soldiers, who wear Pampers diapers inside their tanks, and between people who arm themselves with the Quran," added Nasser.

Asked by the interview if Hamas will ever accept Trump’s peace deal, he replied, "Hamas will never accept it, even if we are turned into ashes, and the entire Palestinian people is buried underground. Our Palestinian people will accept nothing less than its right, Allah willing. It will accept nothing less than historical Palestine – from the [Mediterranean] Sea to the [Jordan] River. It will not relinquish a single grain of soil. This oppressive occupation and its supporters are bound for perdition."

Trump’s peace efforts have also been rejected by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, who heads Hamas’ rival Fatah.

Abbas has refused to consider the Trump administration an honest broker for peace negotiations with Israel since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last December.

Hundreds of Palestinian Arabs recently rallied in Ramallah to express their support for Abbas’ rejection of the U.S. administration’s peace efforts.

Hamas has argued that the PA’s resistance to ending the punitive measures against Gaza "weakens the foundations of the Palestinian people's steadfastness” in dealing with the American “Deal of the Century.