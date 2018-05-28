Drone with explosives infiltrates Israel from Gaza

The IDF several days ago located a drone that was intended to explode inside Israeli territory.

The IDF several days ago located a drone with explosives on the Gaza border that was intended to explode in Israeli territory, it was cleared for publication on Sunday night.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that "a few days ago, a drone was located after it crossed from the northern Gaza Strip into Israel and fell in the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council. An examination found explosives on the drone."

Earlier on Sunday, three terrorists were killed in Gaza after Israeli army tanks opened fire in retaliation for a bomb attack along the Israel-Gaza border.

Terrorists planted the explosive device on the Israeli border fence, following attacks on the fence and the infiltration of four Gaza terrorists into Israeli territory on Saturday. The terrorists crossed into Israeli territory, threw firebombs at Israeli security personnel, then returned to the Strip after IDF forces opened fire on them.

Israeli Air Force jets hit Hamas targets in Gaza Saturday night in retaliation for the infiltration.

Following the discovery of the bomb along the security fence Sunday, Israeli tanks opened fire on an observation post operated by the Islamic Jihad terror group.