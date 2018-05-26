Watch: Gazans cross border fence into Israel

Four Gazans throw firebombs near border fence, cross into Israel.

Four Gazans who crossed the border fence into Israel on Saturday morning threw firebombs near the fence.

IDF forces fired warning shots at the infiltrators, causing them to retreat back into Gaza.

No one was injured.

The four left in Israeli territory a tent on which the words ":The March of Return. Returning to Palestine's lands" were written.

On Friday, Gazans approaching the fence threw an explosive device at IDF forces stationed nearby, and attempted to harm security infrastructure in the area. No one was injured.

Approximately 1,600 Gazans rioted on Friday at two different locations near the border fence, throwing stones and burning tires. IDF forces responded by using riot dispersal methods, and in several cases fired warning shots at the rioters. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, 25 rioters suffered various degrees of injury, from choking and tear gas.