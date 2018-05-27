IDF: We attacked Hamas targets in Gaza

An IDF spokesman on Saturday night confirmed that IDF fighter planes attacked Hamas military targets in southern Gaza.

The attack was carried out in response to four Gazans damaging the security fence between Gaza and Israel and crossing into Israeli territory, as well as previous attempts to damage Israel's security infrastructure during the violent Friday riots led by Hamas.

"The IDF takes the Hamas terror organization's continued and daily attempts to harm security infrastructure in Israeli territory very seriously," the spokesman said, adding that Hamas' efforts present "a threat to the residents' and soldiers' security."

"We are determined to continue our job of protecting Israeli citizens and ensuring their continued security.

"The Hamas terror organization is the only party responsible for what happens in Gaza and leaves Gaza, and it will bear the consequences of terror activities carried out from Gaza against Israel's citizens and security."