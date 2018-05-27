3 dead in IDF strike on terrorist position in Gaza

Israeli tanks open fire on Islamic Jihad forces in Gaza Strip, killing three after terrorists plant bomb on Israeli security fence.

Three terrorists were killed in the Gaza Strip Sunday after Israeli army tanks opened fire in retaliation for a bomb attack along the Israel-Gaza border.

Terrorists planted the explosive device on the Israeli border fence, following attacks on the fence and the infiltration of four Gaza terrorists into Israeli territory on Saturday. The terrorists crossed into Israeli territory, threw firebombs at Israeli security personnel, then returned to the Strip after IDF forces opened fire on them.

Israeli Air Force jets hit Hamas targets in Gaza Saturday night in retaliation for the infiltration.

Following the discovery of the bomb along the security fence Sunday, Israeli tanks opened fire on an observation post operated by the Islamic Jihad terror group.

Three people stationed at the observation point were killed, Gaza health officials say.

The incident occurred east of the city of Rafiah [Rafa] in the southern Gaza Strip.

Gaza health officials identified the three men as Hussein al-Amour, 25, Abdul Haleem

al-Naqa, 28, and Marwan al-Amour, 25.

The Islamic Jihad terror group claimed two of the three as members, though it did not say if Marwan al-Amour was also affiliated with the organization.

Terrorists have used the ongoing “March of Return” riots along the Israel-Gaza frontier as cover for multiple infiltration attempts into Israeli territory, damaging the security fence and planting bombs along the nearby patrol road.

Since March 30th, tens of thousands of Gaza rioters have clashed with Israeli forces along the Israel-Gaza border, hurling firebombs, stones, and burning tires at Israeli security personnel stationed on the border to prevent a mass breakthrough.