

Watch: Bomb placed near Gaza security fence neutralized In response to placement of bomb, IDF tank attacks Hamas observation post in southern Gaza. Arab reports say two killed in attack.

IDF Spokesperson The disguised bomb



The IDF attacked an observation post in the southern Gaza Strip with a tank Sunday morning, in response to a bomb placed near the fence.



Arab reports say that one person was killed and one was seriously injured in the attack.



The explosive device was placed near the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip in an attempt to attack security forces operating in the area, and was neutralized this morning by an IDF force. The bomb exploded during its neutralization. There are no IDF casualties.



It should be noted that the observation post attacked by the tank overlooks the point where the bomb was placed and detonated.













