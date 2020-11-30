Report: Nasrallah stepping up security measures

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has stepped up the security measures around him following the elimination of senior Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Channel 13 News’ senior Arab affairs correspondent Zvi Yehezkeli reported on Sunday.

According to Yehezkeli, Nasrallah fears that he is “the next in line” and that “President Trump's last 50 days in office could be significantly dangerous.”

Hezbollah is Iran’s proxy in Lebanon.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s Fars news agency published a report which claimed that the elimination had been carried out remotely, using a machine gun control mounted on a truck which self-destructed after the attack.

The Iranian defense ministry also released photographs of four suspects it claims are tied to the elimination of Fakhrizadeh.

Iran has accused Israel of directing Fakhrizadeh’s death, calling the incident an act of "state terrorism".