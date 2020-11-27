Report: Architect of Iran’s nuclear program assassinated near Tehran

According to unofficial sources, an Iranian nuclear scientist has been assassinated near Tehran.

The scientist has been identified as Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, known as "the father of the Iranian bomb" and Amad project.

According to the unconfirmed report, the scientist was approached by anonymous assailants who shot him in the head. He was then rushed to the hospital but all attempts to save his life proved to be futile.

During the last decade, four Iranian nuclear scientists have been assassinated with speculation that Israel may have been involved in the incidents.

Atomic Energy Organization Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi is denying that any assassination has taken place. Iranian State media are still to confirm.

"All of our nuclear scientists are healthy. None of them have been injured and no accident happened to any one of them," the spokesman said.