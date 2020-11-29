New details of assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist

The Iranian nuclear scientist killed in a targeted assassination Friday was gunned down by a remote-controlled machine gun, according to a report by an Iranian media outlet.

The Persian-language Fars claimed Sunday evening that the killing Friday of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh – a scientist dubbed "the father of the Iranian bomb" – was carried out remotely, with the assassins not present at the scene.

The Fakhrizadeh’s bullet-proof vehicle was, according to the Fars report, fired upon by a remote-controlled machine gun as he drove with his wife Friday afternoon for a planned vacation outside of Tehran.

Just before the shooting, a security car which was escorting Fakhrizadeh’s vehicle went ahead to inspect the vacation house prior to the convoy’s arrival.

Shortly thereafter, the remotely-controlled machine gun opened fire on Fakhrizadeh’s vehicle.

Not realizing what had happened, the car was stopped, and Fakhrizadeh stepped out of the car to see if he had hit something on the road.

At that point, a Nissan truck pulled up to within some 150 meters (500 feet) of Fakhrizadeh and opened fire with the remote control machine gun.

After Fakhrizadeh was repeatedly shot, the truck and the remote-controlled machine gun self-destructed. The entire incident lasted just three minutes, according to the report.

Fakhrizadeh was airlifted to a hospital in Tehran, but doctors were unable to stabilize his condition and were ultimately forced to declare him dead.

A background check of the vehicle used to carry the remote-controlled weapon found that its listed owner recently left the country.