Iran releases photos of suspects tied to scientist assassination

The Iranian defense ministry released photographs Sunday night of four suspects it claims are tied to the assassination of a top nuclear scientist last Friday.

Iranian police have distributed the photos across the country, as authorities launch searches for the four suspects.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s Fars media outlet published a report which claimed that the assassination had been carried out remotely, using a machine gun control mounted on a truck which self-destructed after the attack.

Iran has accused Israel of directing the assassination, calling the incident an act of "state terrorism".