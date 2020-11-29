Iran releases photos of suspects tied to scientist assassination

Iranian Defense Ministry releases photos of four men it claims are tied to the killing of top nuclear scientist Muhsin Fahrizadeh.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

REUTERS

The Iranian defense ministry released photographs Sunday night of four suspects it claims are tied to the assassination of a top nuclear scientist last Friday.

Iranian police have distributed the photos across the country, as authorities launch searches for the four suspects.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s Fars media outlet published a report which claimed that the assassination had been carried out remotely, using a machine gun control mounted on a truck which self-destructed after the attack.

Iran has accused Israel of directing the assassination, calling the incident an act of "state terrorism".



