Jlem Dep. Mayor: Abraham Accords will boost Arab neighborhoods

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Jerusalem’s Deputy Mayor and co-founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council, talked to Arutz Sheva and reaffirmed her belief that the normalization pacts signed under the Abraham Accords will usher in the first "warm peace" with Arab states in the region.

Hassan-Nahoum said that while Israel has had peace deals with Jordan and Egypt since the 1980's and 90's, she's "never seen Egyptian tourists in the Old City," hinting at the cold relations with the Arab state that remain despite Israel's best efforts to advance diplomacy and trade cooperation in the region.

The Deputy Mayor noted Israel's efforts in showing the Emirati delegation expected to visit Jerusalem in the coming weeks that, "We live in a very diverse city, with a 37% Arab population," adding that this was a "win-win-win" situation.

"If we open a high-tech park with investments from the Emirates, we can develop Eastern Jerusalem, to be an R&D hub in the Middle East...allowing the "combination of Israeli ingenuity, Arab-speakers, and [advantage of Israel being] the start-up nation, can be a fantastic platform for peace with the Emirates," she stated.