First Israel-based PR company to open United Arab Emirates division

For the first time ever, Israeli PR company to operate in the Arab Gulf for international media outreach.

Kam Global Strategies, an Israel-based international strategic communications and public relations agency, is proud to announce the addition of a United Arab Emirates and Gulf region division to its international media outreach services.

“With the exciting fast-growing ties between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, companies and organizations will need to communicate with their counterparts as well as with discerning readers in both countries. Kam Global Strategies has the expertise and a deep appreciation of cultural nuances to get messages heard internationally via traditional and social media and we have already begun operating,” said Laura Kam, President of Kam Global Strategies.

Kam Global Strategies has developed ties with several public relations companies in the Emirates to work with us as partners to best leverage the needs of our clients.

“The pace of the growing relations between Israeli and Gulf region businesses, government and civil society groups have been truly astounding and will only grow. We are thrilled to use our many years of international media expertise to work in this arena and do our part to strengthen understanding and business ties in all fields, including, med-tech, food-tech, agri-tech, AI, cyber security, investment, sport, travel, culture, religion and so many other topics, as relations between Israel and the Gulf region deepen,” added Kam.

Hanin Majadli, a former reporter for Walla News, has joined Kam Global Strategies as its Gulf associate. Fluent in Arabic, Hebrew and English she said, "I am thrilled to join Kam Global Strategies and communicate with journalists and media influencers in the Gulf region and Israel in our own languages. We have so much to share now and in the future.”