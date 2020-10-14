The fruits of the "Abraham Agreement" signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates have led to another historic event.

For the first time, an Etihad flight from Milan to Abu Dhabi passed over Israel this evening, Wednesday, in accordance with the understandings between the aviation officials in the Ministry of Transportation and the United Arab Emirates.

Minister of Transportation and Road Safety Miri Regev said: "We are vigorously promoting the agreements to start direct flights between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi and Dubai that will lead to a new economic era and regional prosperity for the citizens of Israel."