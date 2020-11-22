Photo from Dubai causes uproar in Egypt

An uproar broke out on social media in Egypt after a photo was made public in which Egyptian singer Mohamed Ramadan is seen hugging famous Israeli singer Omer Adam in Dubai.

The official Twitter account of the State of Israel in Arabic posted the photo along with the words, "Art always brings us together. Emirati journalist Hamad Al Mazroui presented a picture of Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan with Israeli singer Omer Adam in Dubai."

Journalist Hezi Simantov of Israel’s Channel 13 News quoted the Egyptian singer’s reaction to the uproar.

"I do not care what your name is or what color your skin is. I do not know and do not ask about anyone who is photographed with me or with whom I am photographed. Allah created us all as one," said Ramadan.

Although Egypt became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, their ties have been formally cold, and Egypt's political elite remains hostile to any normalization of ties with Israel.

A 2015 poll found that Egyptians see Israel as the "most hostile" of their neighbors, despite the peace treaty.

In 2016, some Egyptians were outraged after an Israeli book was allowed into an international book fair in Cairo.

Last year, the founder of an Egyptian publishing house was sentenced to five years in prison for distributing an Arabic version of a controversial Israeli novel.