Judge turns down Trump bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification

US judge says Trump campaign presented arguments unsupported by evidence in request to stop certification of results in Pennsylvania.

A US federal judge on Saturday night turned down President Donald Trump campaign’s request for an injunction against the certification of election results in Pennsylvania.

Trump’s lawyers later said they would be seeking expedited appeal of the judge's ruling.

In a statement, Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to Trump's 2020 campaign, said they hoped to take the case to the Third Circuit of the US Court of Appeals.

The judge ruled that Pennsylvania officials can certify election results that currently show Joe Biden winning the state by more than 80,000 votes, reported The Associated Press.

In the ruling, US Middle District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, said the Trump campaign presented “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations ... unsupported by evidence.”

“In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state,” the opinion said. “Our people, laws, and institutions demand more.”

Trump had argued that the US Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection under the law was violated when Pennsylvania counties took different approaches to notifying voters before the election about technical problems with their submitted mail-in ballots.

Trump refuses to concede the election and claims there was widespread voter fraud.

On Friday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified Biden's victory in the state.

"Numbers don't lie. As Secretary of State, I believe that the numbers that we are presented today are correct," he said during a news conference.

On Thursday, the manual recount of nearly 5 million ballots cast in Georgia showed Biden won the state, validating initial results.

However, Ellis later said, "Headlines are already falsely reporting that Joe Biden is declared the winner in Georgia. Sorry, media, that's not how it works."

"The State of Georgia has not certified its results, and it should not," she added. "This so-called hand recount went exactly as we expected because Georgia simply recounted all of the illegal ballots that had been included in the total."