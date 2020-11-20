Trump team: Headlines falsely reporting Biden won in Georgia

Jenna Ellis, Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisor: We continue to demand that Georgia conduct an honest recount.

Jenna Ellis, Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisor, responded to the reports according to which the manual recount of ballots cast in Georgia validated the initial result and found that Joe Biden won the state.

"Headlines are already falsely reporting that Joe Biden is declared the winner in Georgia", Ellis wrote, "Sorry, media, that's not how it works".

"The State of Georgia has not certified its results, and it should not", she added, "This so-called hand recount went exactly as we expected because Georgia simply recounted all of the illegal ballots that had been included in the total".

"We continue to demand that Georgia conduct an honest recount, which includes signature matching", Ellis explained, "We intend to pursue all legal options to ensure that only legal ballots are counted."