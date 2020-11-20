Georgia certifies Biden victory in the state

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state.

"Numbers don't lie. As Secretary of State, I believe that the numbers that we are presented today are correct," he said during a news conference, according to CNN.

On Thursday, the manual recount of nearly 5 million ballots cast in Georgia showed Biden won the state, validating initial results.

The recount found that Biden received 12,284 more votes than President Donald Trump, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Raffensberger has vigorously defended the integrity of the presidential race in Georgia in the face of accusations by Trump that there was widespread voter fraud.

Now that the results are certified, Trump is entitled to ask for a statewide machine recount because of the narrow margin. The deadline for his campaign to request that recount is Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to the Trump Campaign, said, "Headlines are already falsely reporting that Joe Biden is declared the winner in Georgia. Sorry, media, that's not how it works."

"The State of Georgia has not certified its results, and it should not," she added. "This so-called hand recount went exactly as we expected because Georgia simply recounted all of the illegal ballots that had been included in the total."

"We continue to demand that Georgia conduct an honest recount, which includes signature matching,” Ellis explained. "We intend to pursue all legal options to ensure that only legal ballots are counted."

