Trump campaign files suit in Pennsylvania

President Trump’s re-election campaign filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania yesterday alleging the creation and implementation of an illegal “two-tiered” voting system for the 2020 General Election.

According to the campaign, Pennsylvania's “two-track” system resulted in voters being held to different standards depending on how they chose to exercise their right to vote. In-person, the Trump team explains, voters had to sign voter registrations, have those signatures checked against voter rolls, vote in a polling place monitored by statutorily-authorized poll observers, and have their votes counted in a transparent and verifiable open and observed manner.

The Trump campaign claims that the state's mail-in voting, which nearly 2.65 million votes were cast through, lacked all of the hallmarks of transparency and verifiability that were present for in-person voters, including not adequately verifying the voter’s identity, permitting ballots received up to three days after the election to be counted without any evidence of timely mailings, such as a postmark, and denying sufficient monitoring over the reviewing and counting of mail-in ballots.

"We believe this two-tracked system results in two Constitutional violations", the Trump-Pence team stated, "1) Equal Protection Clause violation, and 2) Elections and Electors Clauses violation".

“Voters in Pennsylvania were held to different standards simply based on how they chose to cast their ballot, and we believe this two-tiered election system resulted in potentially fraudulent votes being counted without proper verification or oversight, as well as many voters being disenfranchised simply for casting their votes in-person,” said Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel. “We will not stop fighting for transparency and integrity in our electoral process and ensuring all Americans can trust in the results of a free and fair election.”

The suit is filed against Secretary Boockvar and the Boards of Elections of the following seven counties: Allegheny, Centre, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Northampton.