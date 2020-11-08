Iranian official hopes for change in 'destructive US policies'

Iran’s first vice president says era of Donald Trump and his “adventurous and belligerent” administration is over.

Iran’s first vice president, Eshaq Jahangiri, said on Saturady he hoped for a change in “destructive US policies” after Joe Biden captured the US presidency, Reuters reports.

He added that the era of Donald Trump and his “adventurous and belligerent” administration was over.

“I hope we will see a change in the destructive policies of the United States … finally … the era of Trump and his adventurous and belligerent team is over,” Eshaq Jahangiri tweeted.

Meanwhile, Hesameddin Ashena, an adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, tweeted that “Iranians stood their ground bravely until that coward left.”

Relations between Iran and the United States have taken a turn for the worse since 2018, when Trump left the Iran nuclear deal with six powers and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

In response, Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

Biden, however, has pledged to rejoin the accord if Iran returns to compliance with it.

Before the elections, US intelligence officials said that Iran is trying to interfere in the voting process.

Iran's Guardian Council of Constitution recently dismissed allegations the country is "interfering" in the US presidential elections. Iran's foreign ministry said it will focus on the "actions" of the new US administration rather than who wins the election.