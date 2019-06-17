Iran to further scale back its compliance with nuclear deal

Iran expected to announce preparatory steps that have been taken to further decrease its commitments under 2015 deal with world powers.

Iran will announce further moves on Monday to scale back compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal from which the United States withdrew last year, Reuters reported Sunday, citing the semi-official Iranian Tasnim news agency.

“Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization tomorrow at the Arak heavy water site will announce preparatory steps that have been taken to further decrease Tehran’s commitments under the deal,” the Iranian news agency said, without citing sources.

The organization will announce moves to increase stocks of enriched uranium and production of heavy water at Arak, Tasnim reported.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and imposed several rounds of crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Iran announced last month it was suspending some of its commitments under the 2015 deal in response to the US withdrawal.

Last month, an Iranian official said that the Islamic Republic has quadrupled its enrichment rate of low-enriched uranium and that it no longer accepts the restriction on uranium enrichment as it was written in the 2015 nuclear agreement.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has released several reports indicating that Iran is implementing its side of the 2015 nuclear deal, including two weeks ago when it said Iran's stocks of key nuclear materials have increased but are still within the limits set by the deal.