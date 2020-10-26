Iran denies trying to meddle in US elections

Iran's Guardian Council: We do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

Iran's Guardian Council of Constitution on Sunday dismissed allegations that his country is "interfering" in the upcoming US presidential elections.

"Iran has announced repeatedly that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. Moreover, it sees no need for such interference," Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, the spokesman for Iran's highest legislative body, was quoted by the Xinhua news agency as having said.

The US presidential election is a domestic issue of the Americans, in which Iran does not intend or need to interfere, Kadkhodaei added.

The remarks follow a warning by US national security officials last week that Iran is taking steps to interfere in the US presidential election.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said at a press conference that Iran has been sending “spoof emails designed to intimidate voters, incite unrest and damage President” Donald Trump.

In August, William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, named Iran as one of several countries that will try to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.