Iran: We'll focus on the 'actions' of the US administration

Iran's foreign ministry said Monday it will focus on the "actions" of the new US administration rather than who wins the election.

"Our position is clear: we do not look at (what happens) tomorrow, we will be watching the approach of the new US administration, whichever party it's from," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters, according to AFP.

"More than the result of the election, we will pay attention to the actions" of whoever is president, he added.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal with Tehran and world powers in 2018 and has since reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran.

Trump's challenger, Joe Biden, has said he wants to use the 2015 nuclear deal, which was signed when he was vice president under Barack Obama, as a "starting-point for follow-on negotiations" with Tehran.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said they favor no specific candidate in the race, while also calling for a return to the nuclear accord, the lifting of sanctions and compensation for damages caused.

"What is clear is that both parties have realized the extent of the failure of their policies" regarding Iran, Khatibzadeh added, referring to the Republican and Democratic parties, and emphasizing that the "framework for talks" is the nuclear deal.

The spokesperson also reiterated Iran’s rejection of recent US intelligence accusations that Iran is trying to interfere in the 2020 election.

Tehran "has repeatedly stated that it neither has any interest in interfering in the US election nor does it think interference would be to anyone's benefit," Khatibzadeh said, calling US allegations "baseless."

"The US election has turned into a show, and as in a show, they try to create more attractions," he added.

Iran's Guardian Council of Constitution also recently dismissed allegations the country is "interfering" in the US presidential elections.

"Iran has announced repeatedly that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. Moreover, it sees no need for such interference," Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, the spokesman for Iran's highest legislative body, said.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said at a press conference last month that Iran has been sending “spoof emails designed to intimidate voters, incite unrest and damage President” Donald Trump.

In August, William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, named Iran as one of several countries that will try to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.