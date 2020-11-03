Think about Europe looming demise as Islamist migrants turn to terror and violence. It can happen here, in the USA. Op-ed.

As Americans vote, probably only a handful are noting Europe’s demise in progress and what that might portend for America and elsewhere.



The awful terrorist attacks in France should also be understood in this way:

This is precisely what sovereign Israel has faced for the last 72 years. Islamist/Islamic terrorist attacks are not due to Israeli intransigence or to Israeli policies.



Nor are they now due, in Vienna, to Austria’s colonial sins or to Austria’s having taken over mosques, something that Erdogan is busy doing in terms of turning churches into mosques.

No. These terrorist attacks are mainly due to the indoctrination of young Muslims into radical and violent Jihad against infidels.





It is not due to mental illness. Were that true, hundreds of thousands of psychiatrically impaired people of all religions would be behaving in this way. They are not.

I know that synagogue in Vienna and I was a bit taken aback to read how the New York Times described it: as a “temple.” A temple? Perhaps a Greek temple? Or possibly a Hindu or Sikh holy site?



I stood right there long ago and at the time, it was guarded by police, just as the synagogues in Paris and Rome were similarly guarded. Palestinian Muslim terrorists had bombed or tried to bomb them at the same time they were also hijacking airplanes and shooting unarmed civilians in airports.



A nice group. I could not be happier to see them lose their strangle hold on peace between Israel and Sunni Arab states.



We may recall that such terrorists were seen as “victims” and their attacks against civilian populations were viewed, most heartlessly, as somehow justified.



A poster girl for airplane hijackings, Leila Khaled, was recently invited to speak at an American university. Amazingly, the panel’s access to the internet was cut short.



I remember asking Khaled if she would speak with leftist MK and “peace” activist, the late Shulamit Aloni, in Copenhagen. Her answer: “I speak to her only through the barrel of a gun.”



Now, that’s a hero for you. A real peace-nik.



It has just been estimated that Europe will primarily be a Muslim country within one hundred years. The Muslim birthrate far outpaces that of Europe’s indigenous peoples. If Muslim immigrants really wanted to become Westerners, Europeans, they could improve the future of the continent. Apparently, some do but even more do not.



Is this Europe’s long overdue karmic punishment for having destroyed their Jews, over and over again, and finally for having exterminated their friendly, non-violent, and productive Semites: The Jews? Will a less friendly and more violent group of Semites take Europe down? Is this Europe’s punishment for all their past colonial crimes and their trafficking in slavery?



Everyone who described Jean Raspail as a “racist” should rethink their views. And all those who described Bat Ye’or, the author of “Eurabia” as “paranoid” should go back to their drawing board.



The time is now. And it’s already long overdue.