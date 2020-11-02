6 killed in shooting near Vienna synagogue

At least six people were killed and several others were wounded in a shooting outside a synagogue in Vienna, Austria Monday evening. One of the victims is apparently a security guard at the synagogue.

Local media reports bystanders fleeing from the scene after multiple shots were fired outside the Seitenstettengasse Temple, the main synagogue in Vienna. According to unconfirmed initial reports from Vienna, the attack targeted the synagogue, which was empty. Security at the synagogue fired back and the shooter continued to attack people eating outdoors in a restaurant.

There were reportedly two shooters, one of whom escaped. The second shooter was killed, with unconfirmed reports that he detonated a suicide belt.

Police are at the scene and are conducting a large operation to capture the surviving shooter.

Channel 12 News' Elad Simchayoff tweeted following the shooting: "I've heard reports from individuals with knowledge of the shooting in Vienna that the Great Synagogue in the city along with the nearby Jewish restaurant were locked [at the time of the shooting]. The synagogue is thoroughly secured. It appears - and this is the assumption at the moment- that the incident may have been a criminal attack, and synagogue security may have intervened. As previously stated, the investigation is ongoing and the attacker seems to have escaped."

The Jewish community has instructed its members not to leave their homes while the remaining shooter is still on the loose.

Police have asked the public not to share videos from the scene on social media so as not to endanger officers or civilians while the operation remains ongoing.

The Seitenstettengasse Temple was was the target of two attacks by Palestinian Arab terrorists in 1979 and 1981, the latter of which killed two people.