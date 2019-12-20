European Jewish Congress rips ruling in Sarah Halimi murder case

EJC expresses 'shock and indignation' after man who murdered elderly Jewish woman found 'not criminally responsible' because he smoked pot.

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) expresses shock and indignation at the decision by the Paris Court of Appeal declaring that Kobili Traoré, the murderer of Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible for his actions.

Traoré assaulted Ms. Halimi at her home in Paris, on April 4th 2017, beating her viciously while shouting "Allahu Akbar" and reciting Koranic verses. He then threw her off her balcony to her death.

The court followed the controversial opinion of two psychiatric examiners who claimed that Traoré was too intoxicated from smoking cannabis to be held responsible.

"This scandalous decision opens the door to large-scale impunity", Dr. Moshe Kantor, President of the EJC, said. "The court has sent a message to criminals that they will be able to walk free from the most heinous crimes by taking illegal substances."

Francis Kalifat, President of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (CRIF) declared: "Is an antisemitic crime the only crime that is excused by the judiciary because of massive drug-taking, whereas in all other crimes the judiciary would consider that to be an aggravating circumstance?"

"We stand in solidarity with the family of Sarah Halimi, which has been denied justice by this incomprehensible decision", Dr. Kantor concluded.