Syrian report: IDF attacked Hezbollah post near Quneitra

Syrian media reports Israeli attack on positions used by Syrian army and Hezbollah to gather intelligence on the IDF.

Syrian media reported on Tuesday night that the IDF attacked two Syrian army positions and a vehicle near Quneitra.

According to the reports, the targets were used by the Syrian army and by Hezbollah to gather intelligence on the IDF.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported a missile attack on the area, saying Israel was "likely" responsible, according to AFP.

The group further said that the attack hit a base used by pro-Iran militias.

Israel has not responded to the reports.

Last month, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated over the city of Aleppo following an air strike attributed to Israel.

A week earlier, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated following an attack over the city of Homs.

The Syrian army claimed that Israeli aircraft fired missiles at the T4 air base located in the area.

Two days before that, the Syrian news agency reported that the country’s air defense systems had been activated against hostile targets on the outskirts of Damascus.

That attack, also attributed to Israel, reportedly killed 11 people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.