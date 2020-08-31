Report of air strike in Syria

Syrian media reports of an attack attributed to Israel. Country's air defense systems activated in response.

The Syrian news agency reported on Monday evening that that the country’s air defense systems had been activated against hostile targets on the outskirts of Damascus. According to the report, some of the missiles that were fired were intercepted.

Syrian media attributed the attack to Israel.

Several weeks ago, IDF fighter jets and combat helicopters attacked Syrian army targets in southern Syria.

The air strike was in retaliation for an attempt to place explosives along the Syrian border which was thwarted in the southern Golan Heights on Sunday night.

The targets attacked include observation posts and means of gathering intelligence, antiaircraft cannons and command and control centers at Syrian army bases.