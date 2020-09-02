Syrian army claims Israel carried out an air strike

Syrian media says air strike carried out by Israel targeted the T4 airbase near the city of Homs.

Syria’s air defense systems were activated following an attack over the city of Homs on Wednesday evening, local media reported.

The Syrian army claimed that Israeli aircraft fired missiles at the T4 airbase located in the area.

A Syrian military source told the country's official news agency that "at 10:23 p.m., an Israeli fighter jet fired missiles at the airport and the defense systems intercepted most of the missiles."

On Monday evening, the Syrian news agency reported that the country’s air defense systems had been activated against hostile targets on the outskirts of Damascus.

According to the report, some of the missiles that were fired were intercepted.

11 people were killed in the air strike, which Syrian media attributed to Israel, according to a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The T4 base has been targeted by past air strikes. One such air strike two years ago reportedly killed 14 people.