Syria: Israel carried out air strike in Aleppo

Syria’s air defense systems activated over Aleppo following air strike attributed to Israel.

Syria’s air defense systems were activated on Thursday night over the city of Aleppo following an air strike attributed to Israel, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported.

According to the report, "Our air defense systems successfully intercepted most of the missiles before they hit their targets."

Last week, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated following an attack over the city of Homs.

The Syrian army claimed that Israeli aircraft fired missiles at the T4 air base located in the area.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights later claimed that Iran-backed fighters were killed in the strike.

Two days earlier, the Syrian news agency reported that the country’s air defense systems had been activated against hostile targets on the outskirts of Damascus.

According to the report, some of the missiles that were fired were intercepted.

11 people were killed in the air strike, which Syrian media attributed to Israel, according to a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.